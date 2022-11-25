No charges laid after police use 'less lethal' shotgun on suspect: IIU
Manitoba's police watchdog agency has cleared the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) of any wrongdoing after a woman was injured during an arrest last spring.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said in a news release Friday that it had concluded its investigation into an incident that took place the evening of March 22, 2022. Police had been dispatched to a pizza restaurant at the corner of Main Street and Euclid Avenue for reports of a woman with a knife.
A female suspect had allegedly cut someone on a Winnipeg Transit bus, and was now barricaded inside the restaurant.
The IIU report said officers tried to disarm the woman in several different ways, including using pepper spray and a Taser. The suspect did not comply, prompting police to use a "less lethal" shotgun, which shoots small bean bags instead of shells.
The woman was shot twice with the bean bag shotgun - first in the arm, and then in the leg. The IIU said she suffered bruising and lacerations as a result, triggering the investigation.
"The less lethal shotgun is a firearm for purposes under the Police Services Act (PSA). Any injury resulting from its use would constitute a serious injury pursuant to IIU regulation 99/2015," said the news release.
IIU investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed all records of the incident. The woman chose not to participate in the investigation.
The final report found that the use of force in this situation was justified.
"The actions of the WPS officers … represents a textbook example in dealing with an armed individual and negating the risks posed without causing significant physical harm," said the report.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Federal government to extend EI sickness benefits from 15 to 26 weeks
The federal government is extending employment insurance sickness benefits to 26 weeks, up from 15 weeks, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough announced on Friday.
Study confirms authenticity of ancient gold coin depicting forgotten emperor
A new study has confirmed the authenticity of an ancient Roman coin long considered fake but which researchers now believe depicts the image of a forgotten emperor.
Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Average rent in Canada up 15.4 per cent in 2022: monthly report
A new report shows that rent for all property types across Canada jumped again, seeing an increase of 15.4 per cent over this time last year.
Cineplex to show Canada's World Cup matches against Croatia, Morocco
Cineplex has teamed up with TSN and CTV to play FIFA World Cup matches at 34 movie theatres across Canada.
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
As it happened: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Nov. 25, 2022 to discuss his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Recap CTVNews.ca's live updates from his testimony.
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing: police
The Walmart supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing colleagues of mocking him, authorities said Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. sisters convicted of murder reunite in front of courthouse with hope to clear their names
Two Indigenous sisters, who are among Canada’s longest serving female inmates, saw each other for the first time in 18 years, outside a Yorkton courthouse on Thursday.
-
'Not high enough to keep our numbers down': Dr. Shahab stresses need for flu vaccination
Saskatchewan chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is stressing the need for more people to get vaccinated against influenza.
-
Salvation Army looking to add volunteers for annual Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army launched its Christmas Kettle Campaign last week and is looking for more volunteers to help out.
Saskatoon
-
'You don't expect that to come out here': Residents concerned over alleged sexual assaults in Brighton neighbourhood
On Wednesday, November 16, Carly Tonkin says she was walking home with her dog through a park in the Brighton neighbourhood when she was approached.
-
Sask. court awards $160K in first civil 'revenge porn' case
A Saskatchewan woman has been awarded $160,000 after she successfully sued a former partner for sharing intimate images of her online.
-
Huskies set to face familiar rival Laval in 57th Vanier Cup
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies had one goal in mind when the season began in August: to win the Vanier Cup.
Northern Ontario
-
‘This is going to help people’: North Bay’s new addictions treatment centre set to open next summer
The Northern Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre of Excellence coming to North Bay is a step closer to becoming a reality. It will be located in the old Farquhar Chrysler Dealership on Lakeshore Drive.
-
As demand for minerals grows, Wawa is ‘booming’
The northwestern Ontario community of Wawa is enjoying growth in the natural resource sector and workers are needed throughout the scenic area.
-
Northern Ontario still dealing with higher than average opioid deaths
As Ontario's chief coroner says opioid deaths are slowing down in Ontario, northern communities continue to rank higher than the rest of the province. Algoma and Sudbury districts share the second-highest number of opioid related deaths per-capita, behind Thunder Bay, which sits at number one.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
'Problematic decision': Permit board revokes Boyle Street application for new downtown location
Boyle Street Community Services say a city tribunal has revoked the development permit for its new headquarters and service centre.
-
Thieves in Edmonton targeting pickup trucks valued at $140K and up
Police are warning owners of high-end Ram pickup trucks to be aware after a series of thefts of the trucks since early November.
Toronto
-
Police shoot two men suspected in string of Markham home invasions, killing one
Police have shot two men suspected in a string of Markham, Ont. home invasions Friday morning, killing one.
-
Hillary Clinton runs into Estonian president while shopping at Toronto bookstore
Hillary Clinton, former U.S. presidential nominee, was spotted crossing paths with the president of Estonia while shopping at a Toronto bookstore this week.
-
Ontario lottery winner who scored big for second time this year plans on buying condo
A 64-year-old Ontario lottery winner has hit the jackpot twice in just one year.
Calgary
-
Calgary officer cleared in fatal 2018 Christmas Day shooting of woman: ASIRT
An investigation into the fatal shooting of a driver by a Calgary officer on Christmas Day 2018 has found serious breaches of policy made during the response, but the officer's actions were ultimately justified.
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
Alberta's famous 'wage premium' rapidly eroding, experts say
Worker paycheques in the province that once led the country in wage growth have flatlined, but experts say the double whammy of inflation and labour shortages mean Alberta businesses are poised to face a reckoning on wages soon.
Montreal
-
Flu shot now free for all Quebecers in 'exceptional' response to crowded ERs
All Quebecers are now eligible to get their influenza shot for free, Quebec announced Friday morning, in an 'exceptional' move pushed by a particularly strong flu season and increased traffic in emergency rooms.
-
Lawyers debate whether Nazism led to Holocaust, as Montreal hate speech trial resumes
Lawyers in a hate speech trial in Montreal are debating whether it is well-established that Nazism led to the Holocaust.
-
Racial profiling: Quebec to appeal judge's decision on random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent court decision banning random roadside stops by police. The ruling was hailed by some as a positive step against racial profiling, but the province says it harms police work and doesn't address the root problem.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to install fencing at Mooney's Bay hill to discourage tobogganing this winter
The city of Ottawa has concluded the hill at Mooney's Bay Park is not safe for sledding, and will install "robust temporary seasonal fencing" to discourage people from tobogganing this winter.
-
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
Ottawa school board introduces new dress code six months after controversial ‘blitz’
Ottawa's French Catholic school board is implementing a "new gender-neutral, inclusive" dress code for students, six months after students at one high school expressed outrage about teachers and staff conducting a dress code "blitz."
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
-
Sexual harassment prevention training required for 2023 world junior hockey tourney
The two host provinces for next month's world junior hockey championship are requiring the sport's governing body to oversee anti-harassment and sexual assault prevention training for all staff and players ahead of the tournament.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
-
Black Friday shoppers opt for online purchases over in-person deals
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year in the United States of America, but the deals can also be found north of the border in Canada.
-
Skate culture comes alive at Kitchener’s new mobile indoor skatepark
Once temperatures drop and snow falls, skateboards are often stored away for the season, but the City of Kitchener is hoping to change that with its first indoor mobile skatepark.
Vancouver
-
Body found in burned vehicle in Maple Ridge, homicide investigators called
Homicide investigators have been called after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Maple Ridge Thursday night.
-
Marriage annulment nixed after B.C. judge finds 'imposter' posed as ex-wife at hearing
A marriage annulment that removed a B.C. woman as a beneficiary from her ex-husband's pension plan has been cancelled after a judge determined an "imposter" had agreed to the terms in court.
-
Person of interest sought in suspicious death investigation near B.C. border: RCMP
Mounties are searching for a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation in southeastern B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. halts plans to change autism support funding after pushback
The province is reversing course on a controversial plan to phase out funding for children with an autism diagnosis by 2025, the premier’s office announced Friday.
-
Crash site stable after truck hauling hydrogen peroxide rolls over near Parksville, B.C.
First responders set up a detour on Highway 19A near Parksville, B.C. on Thursday afternoon after a trailer truck transporting a load of hydrogen peroxide rolled over onto its side.
-
Wreckage of fatal B.C. seaplane crash located
The wreckage of a Cessna float plane has been found in Strachan Bay on British Columbia's central coast two days after it crashed, killing all three aboard.