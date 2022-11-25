No charges laid after police use 'less lethal' shotgun on suspect: IIU

Manitoba's police watchdog agency has cleared the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) of any wrongdoing after a woman was injured during an arrest last spring.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said in a news release Friday that it had concluded its investigation into an incident that took place the evening of March 22, 2022. Police had been dispatched to a pizza restaurant at the corner of Main Street and Euclid Avenue for reports of a woman with a knife.

A female suspect had allegedly cut someone on a Winnipeg Transit bus, and was now barricaded inside the restaurant.

The IIU report said officers tried to disarm the woman in several different ways, including using pepper spray and a Taser. The suspect did not comply, prompting police to use a "less lethal" shotgun, which shoots small bean bags instead of shells.

The woman was shot twice with the bean bag shotgun - first in the arm, and then in the leg. The IIU said she suffered bruising and lacerations as a result, triggering the investigation.

"The less lethal shotgun is a firearm for purposes under the Police Services Act (PSA). Any injury resulting from its use would constitute a serious injury pursuant to IIU regulation 99/2015," said the news release.

IIU investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed all records of the incident. The woman chose not to participate in the investigation.

The final report found that the use of force in this situation was justified.

"The actions of the WPS officers … represents a textbook example in dealing with an armed individual and negating the risks posed without causing significant physical harm," said the report.