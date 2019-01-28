

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s police watchdog has concluded two Winnipeg police officers will not be charged after an incident where a man sustained injuries during his arrest.

The Independent Investigation Unit investigated the incident and said the officers were called to a West End restaurant around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2016. The officers arrested the man, who they said was refusing to leave the premises, and then released him. The man began recording the officers with his cell phone and got involved in what the IIU described as a scuffle that resulted in the man’s left arm being twisted and injured, causing a fracture.

The man complained to the Winnipeg Police Service Professional Standards Unit, prompting the IIU to take over the investigation in October 2016 after being advised the injury was serious as defined by regulations.

The police watchdog interviewed nine witness officers and five civilian witnesses during the investigation. They also accessed the man’s cell phone video and medical records.

The completed investigation was sent to Manitoba Prosecution Service, which said the standard for charging was not met and there is no reasonable likelihood either officer would be convicted. Based on this advice, the IIU determined neither officer should be charged.