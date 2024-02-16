No charges laid over explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg students
No charges will be laid after explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg high school students were circulated online.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) wouldn’t give full details on its decision to not lay charges. However, police said, generally speaking, there could be issues with evidence, victims choosing not to move forward, a low likelihood of conviction and the nuances of crimes involving AI.
This news comes after CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Collège Béliveau in the Louis Riel School Division said some of its students had come forward about the doctored photos.
The school said the photos were taken from social media and then explicitly altered.
David Gerhard, the head of computer science at the University of Manitoba, said AI-generated explicit photos are likely much more common than people think.
“I suspect that there are a lot of folks that are doing this in the privacy of their own homes, not sharing them with anybody and nobody knows,” he said in an interview on Thursday.
“This is a problem with this kind of technology.”
Gerhard added that when it comes to technology, the law is often playing catch up.
“At this point, broadly speaking, it’s not illegal to generate an image and then share that,” he said.
He noted he thinks there needs to be legislation that indicates that this is a problem that will be addressed, adding that there also needs to be tools in place for victims to seek legal help.
“The reality is, it’s unlikely that we’re going to be able to remove these images from the internet because anything on the internet is there forever,” Gerhard said.
“But we can prosecute people who engage in these behaviours and make clear that these are entirely inappropriate uses of this technology.”
- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre, Daniel Halmarson and William Reimer.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Canada, U.K., and U.S. 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation
Canada, Britain and the United States remain 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation and other actions aimed at undermining democracies and human rights globally, the three Western countries said in a joint statement.
What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Paul McCartney's stolen Beatles bass guitar found after 51 years
A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt.
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
'Freedom Convoy' members returning to Ottawa two years after demonstrations ended
Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
Hamilton police charge man who allegedly created a disturbance on a flight because he wanted a cigarette
A 54-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged alcohol-related disturbance on a flight arriving at John C Munro International Airport in Hamilton, prompting passengers and staff to intervene.
'Vittrup Man' violently died in a bog 5,200 years ago. Now, researchers know his story
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Sask. teachers say ministry emails show concerted effort to undermine early bargaining efforts
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is alleging the timing of a province-wide messaging campaign proves the government has undermined efforts to bargain in good faith since the very beginning.
-
Sask. NDP say higher fees are making it harder to access government information people are entitled to
The Saskatchewan NDP says the provincial government is charging unreasonable fees for freedom of information requests (FOI), documents the public has a right to ask for.
Saskatoon
-
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Sask. teachers say ministry emails show concerted effort to undermine early bargaining efforts
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is alleging the timing of a province-wide messaging campaign proves the government has undermined efforts to bargain in good faith since the very beginning.
-
Sask. church pastor wants shelter shuttered
In an open letter directed to the premier of Saskatchewan, a Saskatoon pastor is calling for a shelter near his church to be shut down.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One dead, two sent to hospital after Sudbury apartment fire
One person is dead following an early morning fire at a three-unit apartment building on Hyland Drive in the hospital area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Crash on Falconbridge Road involving ambulance sent four to hospital
A three-vehicle crash on Falconbridge Road in the Garson area Thursday afternoon sent four people to hospital including three paramedics, Sudbury police say.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton house under renovations damaged in fire
Fire broke out Thursday night at a west Edmonton house under renovations.
-
Rental rates in Edmonton, Canada skyrocket while vacancy rates dip
Edmonton is Canada's rent inflation leader among large markets according to rentals.ca, seeing a 17.1-per-cent annual increase to an average rental price of $1,479.
-
Blues overwhelm visiting Oilers in second period en route to win
Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Thursday night.
Toronto
-
'I panicked': Ontario man fears the worst when pension goes missing
An Ontario man feared the worst after he was told there was no record of his 20-year pension when he went to collect it.
-
Hamilton police charge man who allegedly created a disturbance on a flight because he wanted a cigarette
A 54-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged alcohol-related disturbance on a flight arriving at John C Munro International Airport in Hamilton, prompting passengers and staff to intervene.
-
Motorist charged after allegedly driving wrecked vehicle along Highway 401 in Toronto
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver after receiving complaints about a heavily damaged vehicle that was seen driving on Highway 401 in Toronto.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Suspicious death in northeast home under investigation
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find out more about the death of a man whose body was found on Valentine's Day.
-
Canadian military wages annual war against avalanches in Rogers Pass
Thousands of people travel through the Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park every day and are likely unaware of the dangers around them.
-
Calgary child killer expected for sentencing
Justin Bennet,30, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 16, for killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter, Ivy Wick, in September 2017.
Montreal
-
Suspect in stabbing that killed two women, injured another to appear in Quebec court
Quebec provincial police say the suspect in a stabbing attack west of Montreal that left two women dead and a third injured is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
-
Truck driver found guilty in deadly crash that killed 4 on Laval highway
Truck driver Jagmeet Grewal has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death after four people were killed on Highway 440 on Aug. 5, 2019.
-
Ottawa promised Canadians two billion new trees, Quebec wants to cut some down
The federal government committed to planting two billion trees across the country to restore natural habitats and fight climate change, and now Quebec wants to harvest some of them.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman faces foreclosure and bankruptcy after Scotiabank serves her papers
An Ottawa woman has had her life turned upside down and is now facing bankruptcy and foreclosure in a perfect storm of unfortunate events.
-
Snow, slushy road conditions in Ottawa this Friday
The first significant snowfall in a few weeks that happened Thursday night in Ottawa has left slushy road conditions.
-
Ottawa Police looking to identify vehicle of interest in west end shooting
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public to help in identifying a vehicle of interest in connection to the shooting that happened near an elementary school in Ottawa's west end last Saturday.
Atlantic
-
N.S., federal governments announce $440M child-care agreement
A new multi-million dollar agreement between the federal and Nova Scotia governments aims to improve child-care affordability, create more spaces for children, and compensate early childhood educators.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
-
Gas prices jump in the Maritimes
Prices at the pumps increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
Kitchener
-
Five teens arrested after robbery at Conestoga Mall
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
-
Kaitlyn Braun's ruling explained: Why the judge accepted a sentence he didn't like
Kaitlyn Braun’s sentence was criticized by both her victims – and the judge. We spoke with a legal expert about why the judge felt he had no choice.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
Vancouver
-
Record number of B.C. black bears killed by officers in 2023 – as calls to conservation reached all-time high
B.C. saw the highest number of black bears killed by conservation officers in a single year in 2023, leading experts and advocates to call for more action from communities.
-
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
-
B.C. trucking company's licence cancelled, transportation minister says
A B.C. trucking company that had its licence suspended after its load hit an overpass late last year has now received a cancellation notice from the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Business relationship between 'disgraced' VicPD officer and former police union president under scrutiny
Victoria’s police chief is standing behind his decision to allow one of his officers to have a business relationship with a constable plagued by corruption allegations.
-
'Why would somebody do this?' Langford Pride crosswalk vandalized one day after completion
Tire burnouts and spray paint have been used to deface a symbol of acceptance and inclusion outside of Spencer Middle School in Langford.
-
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.