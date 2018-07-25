

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has determined that a police officer should not be charged after a 14-year-old girl hurt her collar bone during an arrest in February in Portage la Prairie.

On Feb.7, the RCMP responded to a report about a group of girls uttering threats and possessing weapons. According to the IIU, when the officers approached the girls, the 14-year-old tried to flee. This caused a foot chase, where the girl reportedly was taken to the ground by a police officer.

After her arrest the teenager complained about shoulder pain and was found to have a broken collar bone.

The IIU said the teenager told their investigators that police punched and swore at her. In the report by IIU civilian director Zane Tessler he said that investigators didn’t find evidence of verbal or physical mistreatment directed at the 14-year-old. The report also noted that none of the friends that were with her remember any untoward behavior by police, and that the girl didn’t tell any hospital staff about any force applied to her.

The IIU completed the investigation and the officer won’t face any charges.