No charges will be laid against an RCMP officer after a woman was injured while in custody in Portage la Prairie.

The Independent Investigation Unit has concluded its investigation, and said the subject officer did not use unreasonable or excessive force.

On August 12, 2017 a 33-year-old woman was arrest on Long Plain First Nation for several offences, including impaired driving. At that time she was taken to the Portage RCMP detachment.

The IIU said once there an officer tried to remove her handcuffs, and the woman resisted and stepped onto a nearby bench. When the officer tried to pull her down, she fell to the floor and received a cut near her eyebrow. She was then taken to hospital.

During the investigation, the IIU interviewed the woman and two witness officers. Video surveillance also captured the whole interaction from the time she arrived at the detachment until she fell to the floor.

The IIU said the video contradicted the information provided by the woman, and concluded the officer did no wrong.