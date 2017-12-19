

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has concluded that an off-duty Winnipeg police officer should not be charged for his involvement in a pedestrian/motor vehicle collision last October.

The collision happened on Portage Avenue and Langside Street on Oct. 10. The officer was driving the vehicle.

The IIU said the officer was travelling eastbound on Portage, while at the same time a 46-year-old woman was walking southbound across Portage when the light turned green to eastbound traffic.

The woman then started jogging across the street and was unable to see the officer’s car approaching in the curb lane, as her view was blocked by a transit bus in the second lane, according to the IIU. The officer’s view was also obstructed by the bus.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses, including the driver of the bus. They also looked at a forensic analysis of the scene, along with closed circuit video from a nearby business and from the bus.

Based on the evidence, the IIU concluded that the collision happened because the pedestrian crossed Portage Avenue outside of a nearby designated crosswalk, while eastbound traffic had a green light.

IIU civilian director Zane Tessler said there was no evidence of bad driving on the part of the officer and that it was impossible for him to avoid hitting the woman.

The collision was first reported to the IIU on Oct. 11.

