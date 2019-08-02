

CTV News Winnipeg





The OPP said Friday morning that there have been no confirmed sightings of the two homicide suspects in Ontario.

Bryer Schmegelsky,18, and Kam McLeod, 19, are wanted in connection with three deaths in British Columbia.

The OPP said it has received a number of reports about suspicious vehicles or young men believed to be the suspects. It said it is working with the RCMP and has assigned an investigative team to look into these tips, but can’t confirm that these sightings are the suspects.

Police remind people to stay vigilant, as these two men are considered dangerous. If someone sees them, they are advised not to approach and to call the police.

Police warn not to post sightings on social media.