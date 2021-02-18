Advertisement
No COVID-19 briefing in Manitoba on Thursday, info to be released online
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 12:04PM CST
File image
Share:
WINNIPEG -- The province will not be holding a COVID-19 news conference today.
Manitoba's COVID-19 information for Thursday will be released by a bulletin, which CTV News Winnipeg will provide online.
This comes after the province reported 76 new cases and one death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The daily COVID-19 briefings will continue on Friday.
CTV News will update this story.