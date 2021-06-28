WINNIPEG -- No new COVID-19 deaths were announced on Monday and health officials said 61 new cases have been identified in Manitoba.

The last time Manitoba reported no deaths from COVID-19 was a month ago on May 28, 2021, and this is the lowest daily case total since April 6, 2021, when 62 cases were announced.

The province's total COVID-19 case count is 56,036.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 6.2 per cent and 5.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg had 27 new cases, followed closely by the Interlake-Eastern Health Region with 20.

The other three health districts all had single-digit case counts; eight cases in the Northern Health Region, four cases in the Southern Health region, and two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

This is a developing story. More details to come.