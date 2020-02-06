WINNIPEG -- There's no gas available at Red River Co-op gas bars in Winnipeg and surrounding areas due to labour dispute at the Co-op refinery in Regina, Sask.

Red River Co-op confirmed with CTV News that the gas company is experiencing wide-spread fuel shortages at its 35 gas bars across Manitoba and North Western Ontario.

The company said the shortage is a result of the blockades set up by Unifor members in Regina.

For the past nine weeks, Unifor members have been demonstrating in Regina as a part of a job action against the Federated Co-op Ltd. (FCL).

"It’s an active situation," Kelly Romas, Red River Cooperative's director of marketing told CTV News in a written statement.

"Red River Co-op is currently asking our members to reach out to their favorite locations for live updates, as it changes as trucks arrive on site."

Romas said Red River Co-op is one of 170 Co-ops across Western Canada that buys services and goods from FCL.

Romas said there is plenty of fuel available, but with the blockades, Red River Co-op is unable to get to it.

CTV News previously reported that a sign on the pumps at the Brookside Boulevard Co-op in Winnipeg said that gas was temporarily unavailable Wednesday, directing drivers to stations with a fuel supply.

Also on Wednesday, Co-op announced it would limit card locks in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba, only allowing people to fill up to 300 litres of diesel per card and 100 litres of gasoline.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story.