'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police

WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

The Winnipeg Police Service believe the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but say the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.

Police Chief Danny Smyth told reporters on Tuesday investigators believe the remains of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Beatrice Harris are in Prairie Green Landfill, located near Stony Mountain, Man.

However, Smyth said investigators were presented with a plan by the forensics unit in June that left them with “no hope” of a successful recovery.

“The circumstances, combined with the safety hazard, formed the basis of a difficult decision not to go forward with the search at Prairie Green,” he said.

Last week, police announced four Indigenous women – Myran, Harris, Rebecca Contois, and an unidentified woman being referred to by the community as Buffalo Woman (Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe) – were killed by an alleged serial killer.

The women are believed to have been killed between March and May of 2022.

Contois’ partial remains were discovered this summer in the Brady Landfill in Winnipeg.

Following a police board meeting last week, Smyth said police believed the bodies of the remaining victims were in a landfill, but said the search would be challenging.

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, is facing four charges of first-degree murder. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

There is a support line available for those impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ2S+ people: 1-844-413-6649.

Additional mental-health and community-based emotional support and cultural services are also available through the federal government.

-With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock and Danton Unger