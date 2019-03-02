

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a blaze at an industrial property in the 600 block of Dawson Rd. North at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday.

Crews worked to quickly extinguish the fire involving insulation surrounding a silo which contained grease.

WFPS says this was the second fire at this property in the past week.

No one was injured in the blaze and crews have not yet determined the cause or estimated the damage.

WFPS says its fire prevention team will be investigating to make sure strategies are in place so this does not happen again.