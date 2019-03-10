

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call about a fire at a home in Wildwood Park just after noon on Sunday.

When crews arrived they found a fire in the attic of the home and used an offensive attack to put out the blaze, according to a news release.

No one was injured in the fire.

The home suffered fire, smoke and water damage. No damage estimates are available at this time.

The city said fire crews continue to investigate the cause of the fire, and their preliminary observations suggest it was electrical.