

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says no one was injured in a fire at an A&W restaurant in the 2500 block of Main Street Sunday.

The WFPS says crews responded to the fire just before 11:45 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters battled smoke and used an offensive attack to extinguish a fire in the bathroom area of the restaurant.

No one was injured in the fire and the WFPS continues to investigate the cause.