Featured
No injuries in fire at A&W restaurant on Main St.
(Source:Janice Swistun/Facebook)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 4:00PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, May 12, 2019 5:14PM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says no one was injured in a fire at an A&W restaurant in the 2500 block of Main Street Sunday.
The WFPS says crews responded to the fire just before 11:45 a.m.
Once on scene, firefighters battled smoke and used an offensive attack to extinguish a fire in the bathroom area of the restaurant.
No one was injured in the fire and the WFPS continues to investigate the cause.