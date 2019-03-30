

CTV Winnipeg





No one was injured in a fire in the 1400 block of Main St. Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says it responded to reports of a fire in a mixed use, commercial and residential building just after 1:30 a.m.

Occupants had already evacuated the building when crews arrived. The WFPS says crews were able to quickly get the blaze under control.

The suite where the fire occurred suffered fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.