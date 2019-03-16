

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called for reports of a fire in the 800 block of Alfred Ave. just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The WFPS says additional crews were dispatched to the blaze. It says crews were hampered by large amounts of garbage and debris in the house, and they were able to get the fire under control just before 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the house was vacant and no injuries were reported. There is significant fire, smoke and water damage to the house but estimates are not yet available.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.