No injuries in two-early-morning fires: WFPS

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews say no one was injured in two house fires early Saturday morning.

The first blaze broke out just after 3:30 a.m., at an unoccupied two-storey home in the 300 block of Flora Avenue.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. They initially launched an exterior fire attack, before moving indoors. It was brought under control at 4:19 a.m.

Just before 5 a.m., another fire involving two neighbouring homes – one vacant and one occupied – broke out in the 200 block of Magnus Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke billowing from the vacant house that carried over to the building next door. WFPS brought the fire under control an hour later.

No one was found in any of the homes involved in the fires. Both fires are under investigation.

The city also reminds residents to call police if they see someone entering a vacant, boarded-up building, or call 311 to report loose or removed boards.