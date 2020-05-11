WINNIPEG -- Since the beginning of May, 15 restaurants have been approved by the City of Winnipeg for temporary patio permits.

A spokesperson for the city said in a statement to CTV News the permits are only for restaurants without an existing patio permit.

“City officials are evaluating the temporary patio program until the end of May to ensure the approvals continue to align with the first phase of the Province’s plan,” the spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said.

The city said there are no limits to the number of temporary patio approvals made by the city at this time.

If restaurants want to continue patio service beyond phase one of the province's Restoring Safe Services plan they will need to apply for a permit and the city said regular processing times will apply.