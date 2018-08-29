

CTV Winnipeg





True North Sports + Entertainment is doing away with paper tickets and going digital instead.

This season anyone who is attending a Winnipeg Jets or Manitoba Moose game won’t be able to print their ticket at home, but will have to bring a smartphone to gain entry.

True North said the reason behind this change is to reduce fraud.

“It allows us to know who’s ultimately using the ticket,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president of venues and entertainment at True North.

“If you want to resell a ticket and resell a ticket again, the system now tracks the end user and we now have a way to communicate and a record of who is that registered owner.”

Those who don’t have a smartphone will be able to pick up their ticket at the box office on game day. Season ticket holders can still use their pass.

This digital ticket system has been beta tested at the Burton Cummings Theatre for over a year.