WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the province’s latest report, the total number of cases in Manitoba remains at 298.

The province is reporting two new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total to 284. There are currently seven active cases of the virus in Manitoba.

There are currently no individuals hospitalized or in the intensive care unit with the virus. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba remains at seven.

On Wednesday, 899 laboratory tests were performed, bringing the total number of tests since February to 46,701.