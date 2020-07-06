WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials announced there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba for a sixth consecutive day.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Manitoba has had 325 lab-confirmed and probable positive cases since early March.

There are currently 14 active cases and 304 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll remains at seven.

On Friday, 287 tests were performed, 678 tests were done on Saturday and 784 tests were done on Sunday. This brings the total number of tests to 66,717 since early February.

This is a developing story. More details to come.