WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials have announced no new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, made the announcement during a press conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building Friday afternoon.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba remains at 294.

Manitoba health officials say there is currently no one in hospital or in intensive care due to the virus.

The province said there are currently 14 active cases of the virus in Manitoba and 273 people have recovered from COVID-19.

On Thursday, the province announced two new cases of COVID-19, the first after five consecutive days without new cases. On Friday, Dr. Roussin said the two cases are linked to travel.

Roussin noted that although the province has been able to recently increase gathering sizes, physical distancing remains critical.

“The virus is still in our province and we need to find ways to continue to reopen successfully, but being aware of this virus,” said Roussin.

He said a vital part of the province’s success moving forward is to stay home when you’re ill.

“We’ve all battled through those colds before, our new normal doesn’t allow that,” said Roussin.

“We can’t have people showing up to work, or to school, or to groups with symptoms of respiratory illness, so please if you’re ill stay home.”

Yesterday, 1,115 laboratory tests were performed, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 42,306.

Earlier this week the province announced that Phase Two of Manitoba’s reopening plan will begin on Monday, June 1.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT WAIT TIMES DROP

Siragusa said patient volumes in emergency rooms and urgent care centres across the province continue to decline — which has resulted in historically low wait times.

She said according to data, the median wait time in Winnipeg for April was 38 minutes.

“There are likely several factors that are at play, that’s why this is happening, and we will be analyzing this data more in the weeks ahead,” said Siragusa.

“We do want to encourage everyone if there are reasons you need to seek medical care, you need to absolutely do that, and all the precautions are in place at our facilities to safely welcome you there and take care of your needs.”