WINNIPEG -- Public health officials announced that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The announcement came in a news release as the daily press conference with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, was cancelled.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains 284.

Right now, four individuals are currently hospitalized, none of them in intensive care.

There are 30 active cases in the province, with 247 people being listed as recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

On Friday, 682 laboratory tests were administered. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 30,014.

PERSCRIPTION LIMITS

The province is also reminding residents that the Manitoba government is lifting the one-month supply limit on prescription drugs.

Effective May 11, Manitobans who have prescriptions for long-term medications will be able to fill them as per their prescriber’s directions up to a three-month supply, if the drug is not affected by shortages.

READ MORE: Manitoba removing one-month limit on prescription refills