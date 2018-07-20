

An investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit has found that no police officers will not be charged for the death of a man who was in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre in October 2016.

The man was arrested by Winnipeg Police Service at a convenience store on the evening of October 11, 2016 and taken to the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

As he was being processed the next morning, a physical struggle happened between the man and five officers in the shower. He suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Health Sciences Centre and pronounced deceased.

The IIU found that through the multiple interviews, review of video evidence and a pathology report that showed that the man died from cardiac arrhythmia. His symptoms had been magnified by the methamphetamines in his body paired with the stress and injuries of being in a physical altercation.

IIU sent the information to the Manitoba Prosecution Services for their opinion and it found no reasonable likelihood of any police officer being convicted.

The details of the investigation were first announced Oct. 13, 2016.

There will be an inquest into the death, as part of the requirement underneath the Fatality Inquires Act.