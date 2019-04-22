

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to two fires early Monday morning, including a blaze discovered by firefighters while en route to another call.

Around 2:50 a.m. crews went to an empty home in the 700 block of Stella Avenue following reports of a fire.

Firefighters found the residence engulfed in heavy black smoke and flames and attacked the fire offensively. According to the City of Winnipeg, by 3:10 a.m. the blaze was under control.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Shortly after, at around 4:30 a.m., firefighters were on their way to a call when they found and reported a house fire in the 800 block of Burrows Avenue.

Additional crews went to the scene of the fire, which they had under control by around 5:30 a.m.

No one was inside and the cause is being investigated.

There were no damage estimates available as of Monday morning.