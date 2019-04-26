

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says no one was hurt in a fire at St. Norbert Immersion School and Collegiate on Ste. Therese Avenue on Friday.

The city says crews responded to reports of a fire just after 9 a.m. Once on scene, they found a small fire in the ceiling of the gymnasium and were able to quickly extinguish it.

All students and staff at the school had already evacuated before crews arrived. They were sheltered at a nearby church until the WFPS decided the school was safe to re-enter.

Crews determined the fire was caused by a faulty light ballast.