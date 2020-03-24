WINNIPEG -- Firefighters extinguished a fire at an apartment building in the Spence neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

A total of 10 crews were called to the building on Ellice Avenue and Furby Street after a fire started in a suite.

The fire was under control in 40 minutes.

While some tenants were able to get out, a ladder truck was called in to rescue some people from the building.

Firefighters say it is unclear if the suite where the fire occurred was occupied or vacant at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. A damage estimate is not yet known.

Firefighters remain on scene, and residents could be allowed back in later Tuesday.