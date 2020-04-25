WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg said no one was injured after a fire broke out in a two-storey commercial building.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a report of a fire at the building in the 1600 block of Notre Dame Avenue around 9:48 p.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the building and began to fight the fire. Crews were able to get it under control quickly, the city said.

Fire fighters searched the building and did not find anyone inside. The city said no injuries were reported.

The city said the cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates available at this time.