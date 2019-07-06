No one injured in Point Douglas fire
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Saturday, July 6, 2019 10:53AM CST
No one was injured in a fire at a home in Point Douglas early Saturday morning.
The City says firefighters were called to a home in 100 block of Stephens Street around 3:20 a.m.
Once on scene, crews say smoke was seen coming from the home. Firefighters were able to get it under control around 4:10 a.m.
The home suffered fire, smoke, and water damage.
People living in the home had already evacuated when firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.