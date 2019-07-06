

CTV News Winnipeg





No one was injured in a fire at a home in Point Douglas early Saturday morning.

The City says firefighters were called to a home in 100 block of Stephens Street around 3:20 a.m.

Once on scene, crews say smoke was seen coming from the home. Firefighters were able to get it under control around 4:10 a.m.

The home suffered fire, smoke, and water damage.

People living in the home had already evacuated when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.