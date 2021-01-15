The parents of a Winnipeg teenager killed in a home invasion fought through tears in court calling for justice while showing compassion to two men responsible for their son’s death.

Jaime Adao Jr., 17, died after being fatally stabbed when two men broke into his family’s home in March 2019.

“Justice for Jimboy means a lifetime sentence in prison,” Jaime Adao Sr., the boy’s father, told Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal Friday morning.

Ronald Bruce Chubb, 31, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Geordie Delmar James, 36, who broke into the home with Chubb, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Joyal accepted a joint recommendation from Crown and defence lawyers for both men.

Chubb, who the court heard was highly intoxicated during the incident, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years. James received a sentence of five years for manslaughter.

Imelda Adao told the court she still can’t comprehend what happened to her son.

“Our child did not do anything except stay put in his own home,” Imelda said while fighting through tears, in her victim impact statement.

The Adao family told reporters outside court they feel for the two men, who court heard both had difficult childhoods.

“When I heard their story, I feel so sorry for them also,” Imelda said. “If they feel love since their childhood, they’re not going to do such things like that in their life.”

She hopes no other family will have to experience the pain felt by her and her husband.

“It’s haunting us. It will be forever. There’s no cure for this,” Imelda said. “In just a flash, they took it away.”

Court heard around 8:45 p.m. on Mar. 3, 2019 surveillance video from a nearby beer vendor captured Chubb and James entering the backyard of the Adao’s West End home.

Adao Jr., a Grade 12 student at Tec Voc High School, was upstairs with his grandma.

The teen heard loud banging downstairs and called 911.

Court heard James forced open the back door and both men went inside.

According to an agreed statement of facts previously read out in court:

“Chubb, armed with a ‘Deli Pro’ kitchen knife with a 7 ¼ inch serrated blade, attended to the second floor where Adao was in his room and [his grandma] was sleeping in her bedroom.

Once upstairs, Chubb became involved in a struggle with Adao. The sounds of the struggle were caught on the 911 call.”

Adao was stabbed multiple times in the struggle and died. He suffered several sharp force injuries, including a deep wound to his back.

Court heard police officers arriving at the home heard the struggle and saw Chubb upstairs with a knife and demanded he put it down. He refused and police shot Chubb.

Court heard James wasn’t directly involved in the struggle. The Crown previously told Chief Justice Joyal manslaughter is the appropriate offence for James because when he broke into the home with Chubb, the lights were on and there was foreseeability of bodily harm.

This is a developing story. More details to come.