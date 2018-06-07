Winnipeg’s auditor says there is no proof Coun. Marty Morantz or CAO Doug McNeil knew about the controversial “rogue” route to extend Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Last year, homeowners south of Wilkes Avenue were blindsided by a plan to build the road through their neighbourhood instead of twinning Wilkes.

Morantz and McNeil both said they were unaware of the proposal, but an internal city memo surfaced that suggested McNeil and Morantz knew about the project months before.

Following pressure from the homeowners, Morantz had the extension stopped and called for an audit.

The audit says there is no evidence McNeil or Morantz knew about the route option which would’ve impacted 92 properties.

“The Audit Department did not identify any evidence that was conclusive in confirming that either the area Councillor or the CAO had knowledge of the refinements to Conceptual Option 2: Sterling Lyon Parkway North Alignment prior to that route being disclosed to the public through the posting of the Environment Act Proposal,” wrote the auditor.

The audit recommends better communication both within the city and to the public during future planning processes, because it will help inform project managers, elected officials and citizens.

“Miscommunication in various areas throughout this project emerged as a consistent theme,” wrote the auditor.