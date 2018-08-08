An inquest into the death of a 44-year-old Winnipeg man, who was fatally shot by police over a decade ago, has concluded without recommendations being made.

“Objective consideration of the evidence taken at this inquest does not support the view that modification or enhancements need to be implemented by the WPS in order to avoid similar deaths in the future,” reads the inquest report, which noted that use of force guidelines for police had been updated during the long period of time that passed between the shooting and the inquest.

According to the report, officers were responding to a service call at a Landside street apartment on Dec. 18, 2007. when they encountered a man with a baseball bat who residents of the building claimed was threatening them.

The officers testified that despite being told to drop the weapon numerous times, 44-year-old Roy Thomas Bell proceeded to advance towards them, swinging the bat.

After one failed attempt to immobilize Bell with a stun gun, police then fired their handguns multiple times, said the report.

Bell died from multiple gunshot wounds following his confrontation with the two officers.

The inquest was delayed for 10 years because of a number of factors, including a lengthy internal review by the Winnipeg Police Service.

The purpose of the inquest was to determine the factors leading to Bell’s death, as well as determine if any changes could be made to decrease the likelihood of similar events in the future.