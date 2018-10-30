On October 30 at approximately 12:25 a.m. Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in the 2400-block of McGillivray Blvd.

Upon arrival WFPS found two delivery vehicles on fire. WFPS were able to contain the fires to the two vehicles with only superficial fire and smoke damage to the exterior of a nearby building.

There were no injuries reported in relation to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation with no damage estimates at this time.