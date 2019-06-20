

CTV Winnipeg





An avenue for Winnipeg residents who want drivers to slow down on their home streets doesn’t appear to be easily passed -- a new report suggests requests for speed humps are almost never approved.

Between 2015 and 2018, the city received 156 requests for speed humps on local roads.

According to a report before the city’s infrastructure committee, none of those requests have led to installations to date.

As for requests for speed humps in back lanes, only two out of 14 requests were approved.

In order for a request for a local street to be approved, the city requires 70 per cent of residents on both sides of the block sign a petition in support of the addition of a speed hump.

The street also has to have a problem with speeding -- either the average speed on the street must exceed the 50 km/h limit, or a set proportion of drivers on the street speed 5 to 10 km/h over the limit.

The report says of the 156 requests, only 32 proved support from at least 70 per cent of residents.

None met the criteria for speed, but the city notes three requests are still being processed.

The public service is now reviewing the city’s standards and practices for traffic calming, last updated between 12 and 18 years ago. The review is expected to take six months.