What started as a traffic stop for unauthorized license plates led to a strange discovery for Thunder Bay police.



On Monday just before 3 p.m. an officer pulled over a black pickup truck for using license plates not registered for that vehicle.



Police said when the officer approached the driver, they noticed something strange.



The driver was using a fold-up lawn chair where the regular driver seat should be. The truck was also found to have a number of defects, including a broken windshield, defective door handle which effectively traps the driver inside, an insecure load in the box, and no seat belt buckles.



Police said the driver is facing a number of charges and the vehicle was impounded.