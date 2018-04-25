Featured
No seat? Big problem: Thunder Bay driver gets nabbed for strange seating
A lawn chair replaced the the regular driver seat in a Thunder Bay pickup truck. (Source: Thunder Bay Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 12:21PM CST
What started as a traffic stop for unauthorized license plates led to a strange discovery for Thunder Bay police.
On Monday just before 3 p.m. an officer pulled over a black pickup truck for using license plates not registered for that vehicle.
Police said when the officer approached the driver, they noticed something strange.
The driver was using a fold-up lawn chair where the regular driver seat should be. The truck was also found to have a number of defects, including a broken windshield, defective door handle which effectively traps the driver inside, an insecure load in the box, and no seat belt buckles.
Police said the driver is facing a number of charges and the vehicle was impounded.