WINNIPEG -- It looks like Winnipeg high school students won't get to sleep in after the Winnipeg School Division opted to keep the school start times the same.

The Winnipeg School Division voted to study later start times for high school students in January 2018. In May 2019, nearly 900 people completed the WSD survey and gave their input on whether they wanted a later start time.

About 55 per cent of the people said the current start time works well, while about 35 per cent supported a 30 to 60-minute delay in start times. Only two per cent thought start times could be earlier.

Some of the concerns of a delayed start time raised in the survey were the reduction of time in the evening for homework and family, difficulty in scheduling before and after school activities, and parents' work schedules.

Some of the benefits of delaying the start times were more sleep for adolescents, a better option for students, and a less hectic morning routine.

"The board of trustees discussed the survey report on this matter in our program and policy committee, and we felt at this point there is minimal support to make any changes to the start time," said Jennifer Chen, a Winnipeg School Division vice-chair.

As a result, the school division has decided to leave the start times as they are.