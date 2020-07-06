WINNIPEG -- Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said Monday morning that no tornadoes touched down in Manitoba after issuing a number of warnings over the weekend.

CTV Winnipeg previously reported the weather service had issued tornado warnings for the Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer areas.

According to ECCC though there were no tornadoes, funnel clouds were reported near McGregor, south of Altona, and west of Winnipeg. It noted a few communities were also hit with quarter-sized hail, including areas near Portage la Prairie, Oakville and Elie.

Though much of the province was under a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday, ECCC said there was no major rainfall, with many places reporting between five and 10 mm. Gypsumville did see 37 mm, Elma got 31 mm, and Arborg-Fisher Branch was hit with 16 mm.

ECCC also noted just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, the wind gust at the Winnipeg airport was recorded as 102 km/h.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.