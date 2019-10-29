WINNIPEG -- Halloween is just around the corner, and kids across the Winnipeg will hit the streets for trick or treating, but not everyone will be going door-to-door in search of candy.

A number of indoor Halloween trick-or-treating events are also being held.

"A lot of the malls have staggered their times for trick or treating this year," said Corey Quintaine, marketing manager for Kildonan Place.

"So if you play your cards right, you can hit a few malls throughout the day and really load up."

Taking Halloween indoors

Safety is top of mind for organizers of the annual Play it Safe Halloween event.

It takes the trick-or-treat action off the streets and inside two locations: Turtle Island on 510 King St. and the North Y Youth Centre on McGregor Street.

"They might not have transportation to get to another neighborhood," said Ken Mason, YMCA manager of child and youth.

"It might be too cold. They might not feel safe. So this is an opportunity to address all those challenges at once."

Play it Safe Halloween is the successor to a similar indoor trick-or-treating event that started in 2010 after a triple shooting in the North End the week before Halloween.

This year the city is also dealing with a wave of violence, including three homicides and a shotgun attack this past weekend alone.

"I really feel like this year’s kind of a repeat of 2010," said Brittany Murdock, Turtle Island coordinator, Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata.

And like 2010, the community has somewhere safe to trick or treat.

"We've had great responses from community, from families and parents who say ‘Hey, I can come and bring my child to this activity and still not feel fear in anyway and just have fun’."

Play it Safe Halloween still needs candy for the event. If you'd like to help out, you can drop some off at any YMCA location across the city, or at the Turtle Island neighborhood centre.

If you're headed to the mall: