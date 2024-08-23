'Nobody 2' filming set to start in Winnipeg Beach Saturday

Winnipeg Beach is being taken over by Hollywood as a movie shoot is scheduled to get underway Saturday.

'Nobody 2', the sequel to Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' will be filming in the town between August 24 and 29.

Peter Holfauer, the manager of tourism, development and community engagement, said it is an excitement for their "little quaint town."

"It just brings a lot of people out and really helps our economic situation as much as possible during the summer. It is busy right now, but it just adds to the whole vibe of what's going on," said Holfauer.

While filming doesn't start until Saturday, the town has started to transform, with some props popping up and one building being turned into a steakhouse.

A steakhouse that has been created in Winnipeg Beach for filming of 'Nobody 2'. Uploaded Aug 23, 2024. (Bobbielynn Lizee)

"Anytime a movie comes to a town, especially a small town, it's going to attract a lot of attention, know that it will end up in a larger movie, and people will see this potentially around the world, it's exciting."

There haven't been any celebrity sightings just yet according to Holfauer, but he knows residents are hoping they can see someone.

Holfauer is also hoping Winnipeg Beach can become a destination for movies to shoot and that other projects will be in town in the future.

"We're very much a cottage community, and a lot of those cottages date back to the early 1900s. So there's a lot of history here and people always reflect on the past. When they see that the town's being selected for a movie location, I think it's inspiring and it's just great to see."

A van that has been brought in to be used for 'Nobody 2' which is set to start filming in Winnipeg Beach. Uploaded Aug 23, 2024. (Bobbielynn Lizee)

Holfauer said there will be some road closures at times while the movie is being shot, but noted they will be as painless as possible.

Along with Odenkirk, Sharon Stone, Christopher Lloyd, and Connie Nielsen are set to star in the film. As well, IMDb is showing Colin Hanks has been cast in the movie.

Filming ends in Winnipeg Beach on Aug. 29.

