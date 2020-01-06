WINNIPEG -- Safety advocate and coordinator of Point Powerline, Sel Burrows, released the second part of his three-point plan to improve safety downtown Monday.

His report is in response to the Asper report that police released in December.

"Nobody in Manitoba is happy with our crime situation," said Burrows.

"The Asper report misses the key to success, which is involving people who are downtown."

Burrows feels the best way to deter negative behaviour downtown is to get the community involved.

"We have, for example, taxi drivers who are in the community downtown 24-7, and these are mostly Sikh Canadians. Traditional law enforcement from their culture would be a huge resource. We would be able to identify potential crimes and potential criminals."

Burrows thinks a Punjabi-language tip line should be put in place and operated by volunteers so drivers can report issues without passengers being aware.

He also points to panhandling, which is mentioned in the Asper report. He feels the police are going about panhandling all wrong and only overly-aggressive panhandlers should be confronted if needed.

The initial report by the province's police commissioner included recommendations, such as cracking down on panhandling and expanding the use of video surveillance.

Part three of Burrows' alternate report will be released in February.