The nomination period for the offices of mayor, city council and school trustee begins Wednesday and runs until Sept. 18.

Nomination papers have to be given to the senior election official at the city clerk’s department at the Susan A. Thompson Building, which is open every day between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

In order to be nominated, candidates have to show valid ID with proof of name and address.

Candidates have to file their nomination papers in person, on the proper form with the required number of signatures.

All mayoral candidates need to have a minimum of 250 signatures from voters whose names are on the voters list. Candidates for city councillor must have at least 25 signatures from people whose names appear on the voters list for the ward where they are seeking election. School trustee candidates are required to have a minimum of 25 signatures from voters whose names are on the voters list for the school division ward in which they are trying to get elected.

The deadline to file is Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Candidates who want to withdraw their nomination can do so in writing by Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

On Sept.19 at 6 p.m. a draw with determine the order of the candidates’ names on the ballot.