Non-confidence vote on Grand Chief Arlen Dumas postponed, AMC says

A non-confidence vote on Grand Chief Arlen Dumas has been postponed until after a workplace investigation can be completed.

On Friday, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said an independent party is in the process of a workplace investigation which has led to delays in the non-confidence vote.

The vote will determine if Dumas will stay in his position.

The investigation was launched after Dumas was suspended as Grand Chief following allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment that were brought forward by a senior AMC staff member.

The allegations against Dumas have not been tested in court.

The AMC said it had hoped the investigation would be completed before the Special Chiefs Assembly and non-confidence vote on May 4. As the investigation is ongoing, the vote has been postponed.

"The Executive Council of Chiefs remains committed to ensuring that the investigation is completed in a timely manner and that the AMC workplace is free of harassment," a statement from AMC reads.

AMC said it will reschedule the Special Chiefs Assembly and non-confidence vote on Dumas until after the investigation is complete.