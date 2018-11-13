Progress has its costs, even for a non-profit.

Winnipeg’s Oyate Tipi collects donations of furniture and other household items for homeless people and women and children coming out of abusive situations.

It also uses a machine to make sure furniture is bed bug free.

Because of the generosity of Winnipeggers, the organization needs more space to house donations.

"Our space is limited we get overloaded and very filled," said executive director Millie Anderson.

It's building a $600,000, 2,600 square foot expansion in the parking lot behind its Selkirk Avenue location.

There are fees attached to the project, like any other.

"I knew there was going to be fees but not that high," said Anderson.

The group had to fork over $18,000 for rezoning, variance and other administrative fees to the City of Winnipeg. Oyate Tipi says it's hoping for a refund.

"That's way too much money, way too much money to spend. We could use it for other stuff here," said volunteer Jim Hansley.

The fees are standard city levies for work done by city departments. But there are provisions in city bylaws that allow for a waiver of the fees if the development provides a public service and has been endorsed by the local community committee.

Area councillor Ross Eadie sits on that committee which is pushing for the refund. He said, "This is something we can do for a not for profit group to help them solve a societal issue..."

The matter of the refund is set to be heard by the city's property and development committee next week. Anderson hopes the decision goes in their favour and stresses their service goes beyond a helping hand.

"We're saving a lot of things for people, a lot of this stuff may have gone into the landfills," said Anderson.

Fees or no fees, construction on the expansion could begin as early as this week with a March completion date.