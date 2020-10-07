WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is investigating after officers found an injured man Wednesday morning.

Around 3:47 a.m. on Oct. 7, police were called to a home in the 200 block of Austin Street North for reports that a man had been assaulted.

When police arrived they found a man in his 30s who was hurt.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and was later upgraded to unstable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stopper at 204-786-8477.