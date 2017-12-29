

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in the city's North End that has damaged at least two homes.



The fire started at a house in the 200 block of Pritchard Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Flames and smoke were billowing from the roof of the home as crews tried to contain the blaze. Six people self-evacuated from the burning structure, while several other people in nearby homes were also forced to evacuate.

Neighbours said the fire started in a rooming house.



United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg President Alex Forrest tweeted, “It’s been an extremely busy last week fighting fires in Winnipeg and the extreme cold takes its toll on firefighters.”



No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.