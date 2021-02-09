WINNIPEG -- A convenience store in Winnipeg’s North End was robbed with the use of a machete, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police were called to the incident on Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of McPhillips Street.

Officers allege two suspects robbed the store with a machete and then left with the stolen goods.

Shortly after the call, police found two male suspects by Redwood Avenue and Sgt. Tommy Prince Street.

Officers took these suspects into custody and seized two knives, including a machete. Police noted they also recovered the items believed to have been stolen from the store.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and two counts of failure to comply with the condition of an undertaking.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police are not identifying the 32-year-old man as he has a familial relation to the 16-year-old.

Both of the suspects are in custody.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate the incident.