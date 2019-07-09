

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service believe a fire in a home in the city’s North End was accidentally caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Parr Street just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Everyone living in the homes evacuated before the firefighters arrived. No one was hurt.

The fire was under control just before 5 a.m.

People are reminded to take extra care when disposing of smoking materials, especially when it’s so dry out.

WFPS recommends smokers keep a deep, sturdy ashtray and place it away from anything that can burn.

Before disposing of butts and ashes, douse them in sand or water to make sure they’re out.

Smokers should never discard butts in vegetation, mulch, potted plants, landscaping, or peat moss, or anything else that can easily catch fire.

WFPS also recommends keeping cigarettes, lighters, matches, and other smoking materials out of reach of children.