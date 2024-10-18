North End fire being investigated as possible arson: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating after officers had to help rescue a man trapped in the basement of a North End home on fire Friday morning.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a fire at a two-storey home in the 700 block of Flora Avenue.

They found a man trapped in the basement, which was fully engulfed in flames, meaning officers couldn't enter through the doors. The basement windows were also previously boarded up with plywood and security bars.

The officers used a shovel and ice scraper found in the yard to try and remove the plywood until backup arrived with breaching tools. They were able to find the man, direct him to the window and get him out of the basement.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable. Two officers were treated for minor injuries.

Winnipeg firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

Police say the fire is suspicious and it is currently being investigated as an arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit.