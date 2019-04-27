

CTV Winnipeg





A fire in the city’s North End has destroyed a two-storey vacant house in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a fire just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Once on scene, WFPS crews found heavy smoke and flames and were forced to take a defensive attack to try and get the fire under control. Once conditions improved firefighters were able to temporarily switch to an offensive approach before being forced back to defensive as the structure of the home was damaged.

Crews battled the fire for nearly two hours and were able to get it under control just before 6 a.m.

No one was injured and people living in a neighboring home were temporarily evacuated, but were able to return after the fire.

The house suffered significant smoke, fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.