North End fire forces area road closures
A structure fire in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas area on Thursday morning is forcing road closures in the area.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers were called to the fire in a multi-unit residential building in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue around 4:40 a.m. As of 5:25 a.m., no injuries had been reported.
In a social media post, Winnipeg’s Traffic Management Centre said emergency crews are blocking the northbound Main Street curb lane. Selkirk Avenue is closed in both directions east of Main Street.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more information.
